Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Enjoys Scenic View On Dad Kunal's Shoulder

Amid lockdown, star couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are often seen sharing pictures of their daughter’s quarantine shenanigans. The pictures and videos of their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are just winning hearts of all on the Internet Recently, Kunal treated fans with another amazing picture of the little enjoying the scenic beauty from their terrace.

Kunal Kemmu enjoys time with daughter Inaaya

The Golmaal Again actor shared the beautiful picture of the father-daughter duo on Instagram where a cute Inaaya can be seen wearing a white dress while sitting on her father’s shoulder. From the picture, it seems both father and daughter are enjoying the beautiful view from their roof while Kunal gives a piggyback ride to the cute munchkin.

The Malang actor has captioned this lovely picture with a heart emoji. As soon as Kunal posted the photo, fans have been showering hearts on the post. One of the users expressed his love for the actor and praised him for being an amazing father. Another user called the picture “beautiful.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and called Kunal as “papa no 1.” A fourth user wrote that both father and daughter duo is looking adorable in the picture.

Sometime back Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a priceless picture of Inaaya, showing a family tree of the ‘Khan-daan’. In the picture, As little Inaaya can be seen holding the family tree picture, which features the face cut-outs of Sharmila Tagore, Tiger Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha and Saba. The picture also features the face cut-outs of Kunal Kemmu’s parents and sister, Jyoti, Ravi, and Karishma Kemmu.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Malang which received a mixed response from the audience. He will next be seen in Lootcase which is expected to be a comedy film. Kunal will also be seen in the much-awaited Go Goa Gone 2, according to a news portal. After the success of the first installment, fans have been eager to watch what followed next in the lives of the primary characters.

