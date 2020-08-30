Know About Ranveer Singh's Extensive Prep For His Role In 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela was a massive success at the box office. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh headlined the cast of the film and their electrifying chemistry was much loved by fans and critics alike. But do you know Ranveer Singh had to work out very hard for portraying the role of Ram onscreen? Read on to know more about it.

Ranveer Singh’s hard work

Several media reports state that Ranveer was diagnosed with dengue while shooting for the film. His condition was reportedly cited ‘serious’ as he wasn’t recovering quickly. The actor was seen playing a Gujarati character and hence had to learn Gujarati cuss words for his rowdy role.

Along with it, Ranveer had to follow a strict diet to attain an apt look. He was reportedly asked to eat fish, broccoli and turkey more. He was also prevented from eating sweets, rice and roti.

Ranveer Singh, after looking at an image of Hrithik Roshan’s muscles, asked his instructor Kris Gethin to train him too. Not only that, but he also enrolled for a 12-week transformation programmer with Lloyd Stevens. The programme involved him eating every two hours and increasing his protein intake.

Despite the difficulties, Ranveer managed to acquire his look within 6 weeks. As stated by IMDb, Ranveer said in a statement that he had to work out twice in a day, once prior to his shooting schedule and then the next after wrapping up.

About Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is a 2013 tragic romance film starring Deepika and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The movie is said to be the modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet with an Indian twist. The film revolves around the love story of Ram and Leela and their lust and drama that follows afterwards.

The movie received a massive response from fans and critics alike for the electrifying chemistry between its lead actors, the strong dramatic content, the scintillating musical score and the violent streak in the narrative. Take a look at Ram-Leela’s trailer here:

