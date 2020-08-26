Ranveer Singh Shares Picture Of His 'Nana-G' With Glares On, Fan Says 'you Look Like Him'

On Wednesday morning, Ranveer Singh took the internet by storm after he posted a stunning picture of his 'Nana-G' (Grandfather). As seen in the pic, Ranveer's grandfather sported a pair of funky sunglasses, along with a quirky hat. Ranveer's post for his grandfather garnered a lot of attention as netizens gushed to compare the duo.

Ranveer shares pic of his grandfather

Sharing the picture, Singh called his grandfather "Nana-G" in the caption. After which, he tagged Shaunak Hingorani and Saumya Hingorani in the caption too. Shaunak Hingorani, who caught a glimpse of the same, laughed and dropped an amusing comment on Ranveer Singh's post. Meanwhile, actor Shriya Pilgaonkar dropped a heart.

While fans flooded the comments section with love, a user wrote, "It seems you look like your Nanaji." Another fan also called Ranveer Singh as "cool" as his Nana. Whereas, many dropped fire emotions on Ranveer Singh's post. Check out his grandfather's picture below.

On August 25, Ranveer Singh also posted a fan-made art of his picture on Instagram. He also tagged the person who made the artwork. "Kya bol reli publicccc," asked Ranveer in the caption. Scores of his fans gushed to reply to his question. Meanwhile, actor-host Maniesh Paul wrote, "Ooyyeeee hooyyeeee mere cheetay", whereas, Warda Khan S Nadiadwala's comment read, "Bhaii mast lag raile na bhai mohellle waali public ye h bol railiiii."

Ranveer time and again keeps sharing captivating posts on social media. In no time, the actor's pictures hit millions of likes. The actor also often shares his playlist with fans on his Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were recently papped at the Mumbai airport, as they returned from Bangalore. The duo was seen twinning in black tees and denim. Moreover, they also wore similar cross bags. Take a look.

What's next for Ranveer?

Ranveer is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 83, directed by Kabir Khan. Moreover, Singh also has Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama titled Takht with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor among others

