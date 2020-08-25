Ranveer Singh Asks "kya Bol Reli Publicc" In New Post, Receives "Bhaii Mast Lag Raile"

Ranveer Singh recently uploaded a post which was an illustration drawn by a certain fan for the actor. Impressed by the amazing artwork, Ranveer posted it on his social media with the caption “Kya bol reli publicccc”. Fans were quick to react to this post as it featured Ranveer Singh in his typical fashion attire with an extravagant sense of style.

The actor was seen in an animated 2D avatar which had been created by a user named Sumit Illustrate. Thus several praises came pouring in for the artist as well as a number of replies for Ranveer Singh as well in regards to the artwork.

Ranveer Singh puts up new illustrative post on Instagram

Also Read | Bajirao I Birth Anniversary: Know How Ranveer Singh Prepared To Be A Maratha Warrior

The first few comments highlighted how Ranveer Singh looked absolutely stunning and picture-perfect in the illustration. Another comment mentioned that “Bhaii mast lag raile” in response to Ranveer’s caption. The comments from friends and prominent personalities continued as they spoke of how amazing Ranveer Singh looked in the illustration. Some even mentioned the extra big shoes along with his Gucci apparel which Ranveer has flaunted often. Ranveer took the time out to reply to most of the comments which were present and even had a fun time interacting with friends and followers.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Snapped At The Airport; Couple Returns From Bangalore

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Hilariously Re-enacted 'DDLJ' Scene With Arjun Kapoor In 4 Different Styles

In the illustration, Ranveer Singh can be seen sporting a jacket and a jogger pant. The outfit had the signature red and green Gucci stripes on them, thus hinting at the actor's favourite brand. The shoes, however, were special as they were much bigger in size and came along with some interesting detailing done by Sumit Illustrate. Despite the big shoes, Ranveer Singh in the illustration looked amazing and rocked the outfit which was drawn on to him.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Shares A Monochrome Picture, Fan Calls Him 'Sohna Munda'

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has a number of films lined up which has kept fans eager to watch him on the big screen. One of the most awaited films featuring Ranveer Singh is the Kabir Khan directed 83. The film highlights the 1983 World Cup win for India under the captaincy of Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer Singh in the film. The next film which has created a tremendous buzz is Jayeshbhai Jordaar directed by Divyang Thakkar. Takht directed by Karan Johar too is yet another most anticipated film, starring Ranveer Singh and a huge star cast. Fans of Ranveer have been excited to watch him on the big screen as soon as possible.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.