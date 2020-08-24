Ranveer Singh Goes Shirtless & Shares Series Of Pics; His 'collarbones' Steal The Show

On Monday morning, Ranveer Singh kick-started his week by sharing a collage of his shirtless pictures on Instagram. The collage features Ranveer's B&W and vintage pictures. While in one of the photos, Ranveer flaunts his jawline, whereas, in the other, he flaunts his collarbones. Sharing the picture, the Bajirao Mastani actor wrote, "The gram made me do it."

As soon as Ranveer Singh's Instagram post was up, it garnered a lot of attention from fans. His followers gushed to comment on it, as they flooded the post with love. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh's collarbones stole the show. A user wrote, "Uff those collarbones," followed by awestruck emoticons. Many also called him "Handsome man". Ranveer Singh's photos, in no time, garner massive attention on the internet.

Ranveer shares a collage of his shirtless pics

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from cricket on August 15, 2020, Ranveer shared a bunch of pictures with "Captain Cool" and penned a lengthy caption. Ranveer wrote, "MSD is one of the greatest sportsmen to have ever lived. I’m lucky to have witnessed his playing career in my lifetime. A paragon of excellence. An icon of the sport. My hero forever. Thank you Mahi Bhai for bringing glory to our great nation and filling a billion hearts with pride."

After this, Khuda Haafiz actor Aahana Kumra wrote, "Love this photo of you Ranveer and MS Dhoni." Sayani Gupta, Kubbra Sait, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu and many others dropped comments on Ranveer Singh's Instagram post. Check out the post here.

What's next for Ranveer?

Ranveer is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 83, directed by Kabir Khan. The movie is based on the events leading to the historic win of India at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will essay the role of Kapil Dev in the film, whereas Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of his wife, Romi Dev.

Moreover, Singh also has been roped in for Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. The film is scheduled for an October release, however, no official announcement has been made due to the pandemic. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama titled Takht with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor among others.

