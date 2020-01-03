How Ranveer Singh Recreated The Look Of Kapil Dev In '83

83 directed by Kabir Khan is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. The movie is said to show the historical win of The Indian Cricket team against West Indies at the 1983 World Cup. The director has recreated Kapil Dev’s iconic knock during the 1983 World Cup that too at the original stadium. Read to know more.

Kabir Khan recreated Kapil Dev's iconic knock

According to reports, the team has recreated Kapil Dev’s match-winning innings of 175 runs against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge stadium. Several cricketing experts call it as one of the greatest ODI performances of all time. However, there is no visual evidence of the legendary innings as the telecast partner of the cricket world cup was on strike on the day of the match, as per reports. It was a crucial match as India’s qualification for the next round was on stake.

Kabir Khan in an interview with a daily revealed that the local team was excited to know about the innings being recreated at the original location. He said that it was history in the making all over again because the entire town and county got so excited. At the end of the day, Kapil sir’s innings put Tunbridge Wells on the map of the cricketing world. It is a beautiful ground, but not many big matches happen there, said Kabir Khan. Kabir stated that it is destiny that the man who created a world record there got back to the ground after 36 years. He added that for the team it was like the return of their hero.

During the shoot, ground officials surprised the team of the film by paying tribute to the cricketing legend. Now, a craved plaque celebrating Kapil's record-breaking knock hangs on the walls of the pavilion. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan director disclosed that it was a surprise for Kapil Dev. He said that they requested him to come on the set, but the plaque was a pleasant surprise for him. Kabir mentioned that a video capturing the moment will be unveiled on January 6, which is Kapil Dev’s birthday. Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Mohinder Amarnath, Kapil’s teammates, were also present to cheer their captain on this special occasion.

83’ stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev along with Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna and others. Deepika Padukone will appear in a cameo portraying Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi. The much-hyped film is set to release on April 10, 2020.

