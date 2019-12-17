Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday: Lesser Known Facts About The 'Marjaavaan' Actor

The funny and humble boy, Riteish Deshmukh, from one of the most influential families of Maharashtra, reportedly had no plans to join Bollywood. But after his first film, Tujhe Meri Kasam made some decent numbers at the box office, he decided to concentrate more on acting. In an acting career spanning more than two decades, the actor has carved a niche for himself. On Riteish Deshmukh's birthday, let us have a look at some lesser-known facts about the actor.

Riteish Deshmukh birthday special: 4 lesser-known facts

Architecture by degree

Reportedly, from his childhood to his early adulthood days, Riteish was a shy person. Reports say that he, who studied Architecture at the Kamla Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute for Architecture and Environmental Studies had a visiting card that introduced him as an architect. He reportedly would handover the visiting card to everyone he met. Even after he made his Bollywood debut he used to continue addressing himself as an architect in public. Reportedly, it was because he was resentful of revealing that he was an actor, not an architect.

Riteish and Genelia's romantic endeavour

Riteish and Genelia, who married on February 3, 2012, worked together in Riteish's debut movie. Reportedly, the two did not like each other initially but fell in love soon. Reportedly, the couple dated for eight years but had claimed that they were just 'good friends'.

Back to roots

Riteish Deshmukh made his Marathi debut in 2014, with Nishikant Kamat's Lai Bhaari. The Marathi movie, starring Riteish and Radhika Apte in the lead, was popular among the Marathi crowd for Riteish's heroic stints. After Lai Bhaari, he has featured in Marathi movies like Mauli.

Riteish's association with cricket

The popular Bollywood actor, reportedly, is very passionate about cricket. Owing to which he launched his cricket team in 2013. The cricket team is reportedly named Veer Marathi, which is a part of Celebrity Cricket League.

