Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' Gets Praises From Riteish Deshmukh, Sunil Shetty And Others

Bollywood News

Salman Khan starring Dabangg 3 was released in theatres with good review. Check out what Bollywood celebs like Riteish, Suneil, Manish and others have to say

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
salman khan

Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep. Directed by Prabhu Deva, it is one of the most awaited films of the year. It is the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise. Being a Salman Khan film and chartbuster songs, the film has enormous hype. It has recently released in theatres and has received mostly positive reviews. Not only audiences but many Bollywood celebrities have also praised the film. Check them out.

Also Read | Dabangg 3 Review: Audience Feel Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha Starrer Film Is 'Pure Mass'

Dabangg 3 celebrity reviews

Also Read | Salman Khan Turned Scriptwriter For 'Dabangg 3' And Here's HOW He Got The Idea!

Also Read | Salman Khan Says His 'Dabangg' And 'Tere Naam' Were Small Films

Also Read | Salman Khan As Chulbul Pandey Vs Kiccha Sudeep As Bali Singh In Dabangg 3; Watch Video

Dabangg 3

The movie shows the past life of Chulbul Pandey, and will also show its connection to his present life. Saiee Manjrekar will play the role of Salman’s love interest in his earlier life. Sonakshi Sinha will reprise her role of, Rajjo. Kiccha Sudeep will be seen as the villain. Dabangg 3 is released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

 

 

