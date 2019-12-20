Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' Gets Praises From Riteish Deshmukh, Sunil Shetty And Others

Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep. Directed by Prabhu Deva, it is one of the most awaited films of the year. It is the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise. Being a Salman Khan film and chartbuster songs, the film has enormous hype. It has recently released in theatres and has received mostly positive reviews. Not only audiences but many Bollywood celebrities have also praised the film. Check them out.

Dabangg 3 celebrity reviews

Dabang 3 day today! It’s full on Paisa Vasool! So many seeti moments!! Go watch ! 😎 🎉 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) December 20, 2019

A must watch .... ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT!!! https://t.co/5ILgaTFlup — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 20, 2019

Watched #Dabangg3 last night. Cheered, Clapped, Laughed - #ChulbulPandey ji was funny, emotional & angry as Hulk. Quintessential @BeingSalmanKhan film. He rocked it. @sonakshisinha you were sooo good 👌🏽👌🏽@KicchaSudeep so proud of you my friend - deep baritone & fierce angry eyes — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 20, 2019

Dabangg 3

The movie shows the past life of Chulbul Pandey, and will also show its connection to his present life. Saiee Manjrekar will play the role of Salman’s love interest in his earlier life. Sonakshi Sinha will reprise her role of, Rajjo. Kiccha Sudeep will be seen as the villain. Dabangg 3 is released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

