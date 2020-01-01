When Salman Khan And Aamir Khan's Movies Were Warring For THIS Title

Salman Khan’s one of the highest-grossing films Sultan has been one of the most anticipated movies during the time of its release. The movie gained a lot of attention due to its plot, Salman’s look and because of many other factors. However, what created a buzz was the film had a resemblance with Aamir Khan's Dangal.

Salman Khan's Sultan was originally titled Dangal?

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Sultan was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2016 and starred Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Later, after the movie was released, it created a buzz about its common factor with Aamir Khan's Dangal. As bizarre it may sound, but when ‘Sultan’s filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar wrote the film’s first draft in 2012, he had titled it 'Dangal'. In one of his interview, the director revealed that he had no idea that there was any other film being made on wrestling. So reportedly the first 10 pages of 'Sultan' which he emailed to Aditya Chopra were titled as 'Dangal'. However, Ali later confessed that Sultan turned out to be a better title for the Salman Khan starrer as it was the name of the main character too.

About the movie Sultan

Sultan revolves around the story of a wrestler played by Salman Khan who in a bid to impress a woman wrestler, played by Anushka Sharma. He decides to pursue wrestling and ends up becoming successful only to lose his ladylove when things take a bad turn. The film was produced by Aditya Chopra and released in 2016.

About the movie Dangal

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal movie is a truly inspiring movie which will give you goosebumps every time you watch it. The movie tells the story of the state of Haryana, where female infanticide was quite common. But, a father teaches wrestling to his daughters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. Aamir character which delivers his never-say-die attitude encourages his daughters to win at the Commonwealth Games and achieve success in life.

