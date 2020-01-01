Salman Khan's Female Co-stars In Bollywood; From Superstars To Debutantes

Bollywood star Salman Khan has worked in several films and with various female actors. He has also starred with many debutant actors in the industry. Here are some of Salman’s most popular female co-stars and the debutants he has worked with.

Salman Khan’s female co-stars

Karisma Kapoor

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor have been one of the most prominent couple in the 90s. They have worked in about 8 films together. This includes super hits like Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Biwi No.1, Judwaa and Jeet.

Preity Zinta

The two of the most adored duo is Salman Khan and Preity Zinta. They have been seen together in movies such as Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Heroes, Jaan-E-Mann and Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega. Apart from reel-life, they are said to share a great bond in real life too.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene have appeared in some of the most loved movies together. Coming together for the first time in 1991 released Saajan, they gained a lot of praises. They were then seen in Dil Tera Aashiq in 1993. In the year 1994, the duo worked in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! which is considered as one of the best family entertainers till date. It broke several records at the box office. Salman and Madhuri seem to have a good relationship off-screen too.

Katrina Kaif

Among the most talked about and admired Bollywood duo is Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Sharing the screen for the first time in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, the have been seen together in Hello, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat and others. From being in a relationship together to a good friend, their fans adore them.

Debutants

Sonakshi Sinha

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha have worked in the Dabangg franchise. They have appeared as husband and wife in all the three films, namely, Dabangg, Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3. The two also has a good off-screen friendship.

Daisy Shah

In 2014 released, Jai Ho, Salman Khan and Daisy Shah appeared as a couple. The film received mix responses from the audiences, but their performances were appreciated. They were seen again in Race 3, but not as a lead pair. Salman has been seen supporting Daisy at various events.

Zareen Khan

Salman Khan was seen with Zareen Khan in Veer. The historical war drama film did not match the expectations at the box office. Zareen has also made a cameo appearance in Salman’s Ready.

Saiee Manjrekar

Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar are seen together in Dabangg 3, which is currently running in cinemas. Their chemistry received appreciations from many. Saiee impressed the audiences in her debut film.

