Taapsee Pannu Shares Her Secret To Beating Promotions Stress

Taapsee Pannu is one of the renowned celebrities in Bollywood who has catapulted herself into the league of some of the most versatile actors in the industry. The actor has also been extremely vocal about her thoughts and has never shied away from talking about what's on her mind, be it on her media interactions or on her social media. Recently, Taapsee Pannu revealed her mantra behind beating her quarantine stress as well as her stress with the extensive promotion of her films around the year.

Taapsee Pannu reveals how she beats promotions stress

Taapsee Pannu shared a post wherein she can be seen lying down in her white robe and is looking visibly relaxed. Taapsee Pannu can also be seen getting her hair done. Check out Taapsee Pannu's post.

Taapsee Pannu also shared a befitting caption with the post. Taapsee Pannu revealed that this picture can pass off as a quarantine picture but this is usually how she beats her promotions stress. She also revealed that getting her hair done in these stressful times is certainly the need of the hour.

Taapsee Pannu talks about why she didn't reveal about her coronavirus donation

Taapsee Pannu recently spoke to an esteemed publication on why she did not talk about her coronavirus donation recently. Taapsee Pannu revealed that it was her own decision to not talk about her donation. Taapsee also said that she has done her bit for her personal satisfaction and not for the attention of the media glare. Taapsee said she believes that charity is totally a personal choice and it should not be done under peer pressure. Taapsee also feels that other celebrities who announced their donation should also encourage others are again their personal choices.

