Taapsee Pannu's Schedule For 'Rashmi Rocket' On Hold; Says 'Can’t Shoot Until September'

The current pandemic situation has kept the schedules of many anticipated Bollywood projects on the halt. In the recent past, the media reports stated that the on-going shoots of many films have been shelved for a while. Recently, a report published by a leading entertainment portal is also claiming that the makers of Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket are also planning to reschedule the shooting.

Updates of Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket

Interestingly, Taapsee Pannu recently talked to an entertainment portal and gave insights into the progress of Rashmi Rocket. The Saand Ki Aankh actor said that though many projects of her were lined up this year, she has been in self-quarantine from the past four weeks. The report quotes the Thappad actor saying that the Rashmi Rocket's crew was supposed to begin the shoot by March-end. And, now they can’t shoot in Bhuj until September since the temperature rises to 50 degrees in summer.

Talking about the preparation of the film, Pannu said that she will restart the training for the film while shooting for another project. Talking about her current shoot, Taapsee said that she was shooting for Haseen Dilruba in Haridwar but the production halted the shoot on March 15.

Reportedly, Taapsee started the training early in January 2020 for the role of the sprinter. She has been training at home. But further fitness training demands more than that which can’t be done at home beside the basic regime. According to the report, Taapsee is worried about the fate of her upcoming project that will be directed by Akarsh Khurana.

