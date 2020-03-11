The Debate
Taapsee Pannu's Rocks The Colour White And These Pics Are Proof

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu's simple outfits are perfect for an outing or a casual date. Take a look at some of Taapsee's white ensembles that you can take inspiration from

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu seems to be smitten by the colour white because most of her pictures on Instagram are in a white ensemble. Whether it is nailing the traditional look or rocking the modern one, Taapsee Pannu owns quite a few ensembles in white. Take a look at some of Taapsee Pannu's most beautiful white ensembles that compliment her very well.

Taapsee Pannu's instagram Taapsee Pannu's photos,Taapsee Pannu's instagram Taapsee Pannu's photos

Also Read: 

Taapsee Pannu's white ensembles

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Taapsee Pannu was seen as Amrita, a ferocious woman, who revaluates her marriage after her husband slaps her, in the movie Thappad. In most of the scenes, the actor is seen wearing a white or pastel coloured outfits, that speak about her character in the film. Taapsee Pannu shared an image on Instagram and wrote down a heartfelt caption for her character in the film.  

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Was Slapped THESE Many Times By Pavail Gulati For 'Thappad'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Thappad' Screening To Be Hosted By Top Directors 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Taapsee Pannu shared a candid picture in a white ensemble from one of her movie sets. Another picture Taapsee Pannu shared on her Instagram account, in a white ensemble was a behind the scenes from an event. She looked stunning in a white casual trouser and top. 

Also Read: 'Thappad' Trailer 2:Taapsee Pannu Hits Back With Call For Action, Asks You To Report Video

Another event during which Taapsee Pannu was seen in a white ensemble was during the promotion of her movie Saand Ki Aankh. The actor was seen in a white sharara and completed the look with a pair of statement earrings. She half braided her hair as she shared a picture of herself swirling on social media. 

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Messages THIS Popular Hollywood Actor On Instagram, Says 'I Love Him'

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
