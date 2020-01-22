Siddhant Chaturvedi's Latest Post Proves He Is Still Not Over The Memes

After Siddhant Chaturvedi’s performance in Gully Boy where he played the role of a rapper MC Sher, a confident artiste, who mentors a rookie rapper, played by Ranveer Singh, the actor has become a household name. And seems like Siddhant Chaturvedi is still not over the Mc Sher vibe. Siddhant Chaturvedi recently posted a photo on Instagram where he seems to be rapping with a mike in his hand. Check it out.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is seen wearing an orange sweatshirt, black jeans and a pair of shoes. But that’s not it, Siddhant’s caption seems to be very unusual than the others. Yes, he captioned his post by saying ‘Meme, meme tera Bhai!’ This caption seems to be in reference with the viral meme where he had a comeback to Ananya Panday’s reply.

The backstory of the viral meme

At The Newcomers Roundtable 2019 which was hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand. Siddhant Chaturvedi’s reply to Student of the Year actor Ananya Pandey on nepotism is the new love of Twitter’s meme makers. During the panel, Ananya Pandey shared her definition of struggle and take on nepotism. As she said that she always wanted to be an actor.

Just because her dad was an actor, she will never say no to an opportunity to act. She also revealed that her dad has never been in a Dharma film, or went on Koffee With Karan. So, it’s not as easy for her as people say. She also emphasised on how everyone has their own journey and their own struggles in life.

It’s at that moment when Siddhant Chaturvedi gave a reply which went viral on social media. He said, “Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai.” Check out the video.

Ananya Pandey complaining about nepotism and Sidhant Chaturvedi ending her existence with one line 😭 look at her reaction lol pic.twitter.com/hX2R7Jc1F7 — Devdas (offline until annoucement) (@shahrukhdevdas) January 1, 2020

Image courtesy: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram

