How Tiger Shroff's Movies Fared At The Box Office In The Year 2019

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff made his debut with the movie Heropanti in the year 2014. The actor later bagged many action thrillers which have gone on to become huge successes. In 2019, Tiger Shroff was seen in Punit Malhotra’s Student of the Year 2 and Siddharth Anand’s War. Here's a look at how these two movies fared at the box office.

Read Hrithik Roshan Talks About Sequel Of 'War', Praises Tiger Shroff's Performance

How did Tiger Shroff fare at the box office in 2019?

Student of the Year 2

Produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma productions, Student of the Year 2 did not do well at the box office, in comparison to the previous movie Student of the Year starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra. Tiger Shroff was seen along debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. He portrayed the role of Rohan Sachdev, who follows his high school sweetheart to an affluent college, but is thrown out soon. Later, he takes his revenge by winning the Dignity Cup trophy proving it to everyone that he’s not a loser. The film was made on an estimated budget of ₹ 65 crore and the box office collection was ₹97 crores. The film received mix reactions from the audience and critics.

Read Check Out Tiger Shroff's Globetrotting Updates From 2019; Baaghi 3

War

War, starring Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan became a commercial success after its release and was also known as the highest-grossing film of 2019. It was reported that the film made an estimated worldwide collection of ₹500 crores. Tiger Shroff played the character of an Indian army officer Captain Khalid Rahmani/Saurabh, who is assigned to eliminate his former mentor who has gone rogue. The film received a positive response from the audience and critic and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff even received praises for their action sequences. The film was released under the banner of Yash Raj Films and was directed by Siddharth Anand.

Read TIger Shroff Flaunts Muscular Biceps With YouTuber BeYouNick, Here's The Pic

Read Tiger Shroff's All-black Avatar Gives Fans Major 'Men In Black' Vibes; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.