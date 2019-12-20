Tiger Shroff's All-black Avatar Gives Fans Major 'Men In Black' Vibes; See Pic

Tiger Shroff is known for his action-thriller films in the Bollywood industry. Tiger is the son of Jackie Shroff and he made his debut with the movie Heropanti in 2014. He rose to fame with his action-thrillers Baaghi and Baaghi 2 which were critically acclaimed. He is currently basking in the success of his recent movie War. The movie was helmed by Sidharth Anand and was a massive success at the box office. Clearly, the actor's War game was going quite strong.

Tiger Shroff is known for having a perfectly chiseled body and a muscular physique. He has, time and again, given his followers major fashion goals. Taking to Instagram, Tiger Shroff shared a picture of himself in an all-black formal suit. He is seen holding a gun in the picture. The actor also has a small scar on his face. Tiger Shroff paired his outfit with same-coloured formal shoes. The star is seen giving his fans major Men In Black vibe in the picture.

What is next in store for Tiger Shroff?

Tiger Shroff will be next seen in the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise. Baaghi 3 will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. The plot of the movie is still unknown but fans are waiting to watch Tiger Shroff in an action-movie again after watching his splendid performance in War. The benchmark set by War is very high and fans are expecting something impressive once again from him. Baaghi 3 will hit the silver screen next year.

