Malaika Arora Steps Up Her Style Game For 'Supermodel Of The Year' And How!

Malaika Arora is one of the judges in MTV India’s Supermodel of the Year. She has been gracing the sets with her eccentric style choices and outfits. We take a look at some of her best looks that she donned for MTV India’s Supermodel of the Year show.
Malaika donned a casual black tee shirt with an off-white over throw jacket. She paired the look with strappy heels and baggy leather pants which are just in style. This look does outshine her previous casual looks.
Malaika Arora wore a shimmery gown for the promo episode of MTV Supermodel of the Year. She donned a silver slit gown and paired it with statement jewellery. She looked chic in this evening look.
Malaika Arora wore a slinky sequin skirt with knots and slit. She paired this black and silver skirt with a bandeau style sleeve top. Malaika completed the look with wavy hair and pointy heels. Malaika Arora is the perfect judge for the show with her uber style.
Malaika Arora wore a metallic one-shoulder short dress for one of the episodes. She had pushed-back sleek hair and ankle boots to give an edge to the look. The glow make-up simply completed the look that she aimed for.
Malaika opted for a pastel pantsuit for one of her events. She looked like a boss lady winning hearts in the co-ord set. She completed the look with big messy hair and plump heels.
