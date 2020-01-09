Malaika Arora Called Farah Khan A 'kameeni' On Her Birthday; Here Is Why

Malaika Arora is a very popular face in the Bollywood industry. She is very active on social media and, after revealing her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, she took to Instagram and posted a picture with Farah Khan.

In the picture, she called the director ‘kameeni’. As it is director Farah Khan’s birthday today, many celebrities took to their social media and posted sweet birthday wishes to Farah Khan. But Malaika Arora has a rather different take on Om Shanti Om maker. Here is a picture of what she posted.

Malaika Arora calls Farah Khan 'kameeni'

Farah Khan is a choreographer and has won many awards for her chorographical skills. Her work includes songs like Munni Badnam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, and the famous Chaiyya Chaiyya, which have all featured Malaika Arora.

Although Malaika Arora started her career as a VJ on MTV, she is still remembered for her terrific performance in the movie Dil Se. Malaika danced on the song, Chaiyya Chaiyya on a moving train which became a pop culture song and brought her into prominence.

The song was written by Gulzar, composed by AR Rahman, and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and that became very popular in its time. It was appreciated for its unique choreography and concept. The picturisation of the song is still regarded as a great piece of art.

Why did Malaika call Farah 'kameeni'?

Malaika Arora, who came into prominence after her dance number Chaiyya Chiayya, went on to become one of Bollywood's best item song dancers. Most of her famous dance numbers have been choreographed by Farah Khan.

Therefore, Malaika wrote as the Instagram of her Instagram story that Farah has been making her dance to her tunes since the year 1998. 1998 happens to be the year the song Chaiyya Chiyya was released.

Image courtesy: Farah Khan Twitter

