Vicky Kaushal Shares His Birth-date With THESE Popular Personalities

Vicky Kaushal, the talented and charismatic actor of Bollywood has won the hearts of his fans with his charm. Along with a huge fan base, Vicky Kaushal has also made a great acting career for himself with his satirical choices of the movies. He is one of those actors of the industry who has achieved recognition in a very short period.

Vicky Kaushal celebrates his birthday on 16th May and was born in the year 1988. He celebrated his birthday this year amid the lockdown at home and fans made it really awesome for him with their love and affection. It is observed that Vicky Kaushal shares his birth-date, 16th May with some popular actors and singers. Here is a list of them-

Celebs with whom Vicky Kaushal shares his birth-date-

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson is a popular singer and songwriter who was also born on 16th May and the year was 1966. She was born in Gary, Indiana, and is the youngest sibling in the musical Jackson family. Reportedly, Janet Jackson is one of the best-selling artists in contemporary history. Janet is an award-winning recording artist and actor, who is well-known for her blockbuster hits like, ‘Nasty’, ‘Together Again’, ‘All For You’, and, ‘Love Will Never Do’.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is a popular model-turned-actor. Vicky Kaushal also shares his birth-date with Megan Fox, as she was also born on 16th May, but the year was 1986. Megan Fox enjoyed a career breakout in the blockbuster film, Transformers alongside Shia LaBeouf in the lead role. The popular American actor made her first screen presence in the year 2001, in the film, Holiday in the Sun.

Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo is a famous American actor who mostly plays the role of villains or anti-hero on the big screen. Vicky Kaushal also shares his birth-date with Danny Trejo, as he was also born on 16th May, but the year was 1944. Danny has been featured in numerous Hollywood movies. Some of his well-known flicks are Heat in the year 1995, Con Air in 1997, Desperado in 1995, and many more. Danny Trejo was also seen in some TV shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Breaking Bad, The X-Flies, among others.

