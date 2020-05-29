How Vidya Balan Is Related To South Indian Sensation Priyamani? Read Here

Vidya Balan is a popular Bollywood actor. She kick-started her acting journey with comedy sitcom, Hum Paanch in 1995 and there was no looking back since then. She rose to prominence and carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. The actor has been a part of various successful movies such as Lage Raho Munna Bhai, The Dirty Picture, No One Killed Jessica, Mission Mangal, Tumhari Sullu, and Shaadi Ke Side Effects, to name a few. Vidya Balan is a recipient of several awards including Padma Shri by the Government of India. Read to know how she is related to popular South Indian film actor, Priyamani:

Everything to know about Vidya Balan's family

Vidya Balan belongs to a Tamilian family. Her father P. R. Balan is the executive vice president of Digicable and her mother Saraswathy Balan is a homemaker. She has an elder sister, Priya Balan, who works in advertising. However, most people do not know that Vidya Balan is the second cousin of Priyamani.

Vidya Balan is Priyamani's second cousin

Priyamani is one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian film industry. She kick-started her professional journey by working as a model. After which she started bagging roles in the Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi film industries. She has received numerous national awards for her performances in different language films including Thirakkatha, Paruthiveeran, and Chaarulatha.

Everything to know about Priyamani's career

Priyamani was born and brought up in Bengaluru. Before rising to fame as an actor, she pursued her career in modelling. After marking acting debut in 2003, she gained recognition with her role as a village girl, Muththazhagu in the Tamil romantic film Paruthiveeran. Since then, she has appeared in numerous commercially hit movies. Moreover, Priyamani has judged reality television shows such as Dance Jodi Dance 2, Dhee 11 and D5 Junior.

Vidya Balan and Priyamani's work front

On the work front, Priyamani has recently worked in the Amazon Prime web series The Family Man. She played the role of Manoj Bajpayee's wife in the show. Moreover, Priyamani garnered a lot of appreciation from the viewers and the critics. On the other hand, Vidya Balan is all set to mark her debut as a producer with Natkhat, a short film about gender equality. She will also star in Amit V Masurkar’s Sherni and Indira- India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister.

