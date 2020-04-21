I Have Never Cooked All My Life, But Now I'm Trying New Dishes & It's Fun: Vidya Balan

The quarantine has made many of us perform a home-task which we have never done before. Now that the country is following a strict lockdown, the Mission Mangal actor- Vidya Balan has opened up to a news portal and revealed that she had never cooked before the pandemic outbreak. Here's what Vidya has to say about her on-going cooking experience amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Vidya Balan says she had never cooked before COVID-19 lockdown

In a fun video shared by a news portal, Vidya Balan can be seen sharing her thoughts about cooking. The actor expressed that she has never cooked in her life, but amid the COVID-19 lockdown, she has been trying her hands-on cooking appetizing dishes and learning the same. In the clip shared by the news portal, Balan expresses that she is making her favourite sweet dish- Modak.

The actor funnily takes a dig on herself and mentions that it's her first try and hence the Modak covering looks a bit thin. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa fame talks about Sarita, who is recording her video, and expresses that the latter is laughing looking at her cooking tactics. Moreover, Vidya Balan shared that she always saw cooking as a symbol of domestication, but in the lockdown, it was like a new discovery for her. Check out Vidya Balan's cooking video here.

Meanwhile, Vidya will be next seen essaying the character of the late mathematical genius, Shakuntala Devi in her upcoming outing. The makers of the movie have managed to rope in Dangal actor, Sanya Malhotra to portray the character of Anupama Banerjee, daughter of Shakuntala Devi. Shakuntala Devi: Human-Computer desires to put forth the story of the achievements and the ups and downs in the life of the late mathematician. Take a look at the films' poster:

