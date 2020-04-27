Vidya Balan Lauds Women For Transforming Lives Of The Needy With Eternal Belief

Amid coronavirus pandemic which has struck the world hard, several Bollywood stars are lending their hand of support to help the needy. Bollywood’s versatile actress Vidya Balan also extended her support and lauded the humble efforts by Muthoot Pappachan Group to help transform the lives of the needy with the power of women.

Vidya Balan hails women for their hard work amid the pandemic

Vidya, who is active these days in sharing certain motivational posts on social media, shared a gripping video on her Twitter handle. In the video, the star can be heard speaking “amid such crisis, it hit the lives of the common man very hard. It left people staring at a challenging future, where jobs, livelihoods, and even life seemed uncertain. But, some women with self-belief dared to overcome this situation and make the future of their families safe and secure.” The actress continued and said, “Some women with self-belief challenged the status quo and started making masks from their homes to earn and also to serve the nation. These women are the pillars of the economy and a vibrant future of the nation.”

Applauding, Muthoot Pappachan Group's humble effort to help transform the lives of the needy with the eternal belief in the power of women. #womenbethechange #MuthootBlue@muthootindia pic.twitter.com/YAYlujLuhr — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) April 27, 2020

At last, Vidya concluded the video where she expressed her happiness of being a part of the initiative by Muthoot Pappachan Group as their brand ambassador where they champion women through entrepreneurship. Several fans of the star hailed the actress for associating herself with such a great and noble initiative where women were being appreciated for their hard work.

One of the users shared a video in the comment section while defining the act of kindness which goes a long way. Sharing his thoughts on the same, the user wrote, “Kindness is a small thing but it goes a long way. May God teach us all the gift of kindness.” Another user termed the initiative as “Great.”

Great💙 — Huccin Tanzift (@HuccinTanzift) April 27, 2020

