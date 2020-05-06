Hrithik Roshan's Most Inspirational Quotes You Must Check Out

Hrithik Roshan is one of the biggest and most popular actors in Bollywood. He has been the most bankable actor of the year 2019, as two of his films dominated the box-office through the year. He has been a heartthrob of millions all through these years, but after War and Super 30, his reputation as an actor was renewed among fans with his power-packed performances. The actor has been inspiring his fans for a long time and also posts several inspirational quotes. Check out what he shared.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's Inspiring Story Of How He Overcame Stammering Features In Class 6 Book

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Fondly Speaks About His Sons Hridhaan & Hrehaan Roshan

“True power and true happiness are when you use your success to make others around you feel even more significant.”



“Fitness begins with initiative and continues with consistency. The six-pack abs is a byproduct of being healthy.”

“If a film is good, it will work no matter what.”



“Pain is fuel for a fitter world”



“When I'm not wearing makeup, when I'm not in front of the camera, I can be just Hrithik. I can sit with my watchman or with the spot boy and chat with him. I do that. Which is why I am able to differentiate between the person I am and the persona that is projected. It's not the person people are crazy about, it's the persona, it's the magic of the movies and you have to understand that.”



“The only time to take the step towards change is now. Even if they're baby steps, start today! Consistency is important because you must make time to work on your goals. Even if there is little you can do, you must!”



“Life was tough for me. When I was a kid, nobody played with me because they thought I looked ugly with my extra thumb. It pained me. So once I thought of getting it surgically removed. But I didn't. Slowly, I realized that the exterior is not the criterion for love and success.”



“Happiness is overrated. It comes and goes just like sadness and misery both fleeting. What's important is peace. With all.”



“Life is not unfair. Life is what you make of it.”



“The biggest superpower you can have is the ability to change your own life. It’s in your hands, and if you believe that you can get the power you want, you can do whatever you wish to do.”

“Life hits you hard. But it takes you three seconds to decide if you are a superhero or not. I am.”



“Every once a week, I get up and feel that I cannot act any more. I just get very unsure of myself. But, once I give my first shot, I'm back on track. Insecurity isn't bad, it makes me work harder.”



“Do I look like a sex-symbol or a pin-up boy? It's just that my father presented me like a dream.”



“I take my time to get into the mindset of the character and say my lines. I really have to be the person that I am playing.”



“Life is about enjoying your success!! Success is nothing but weaknesses turned inside out...”



“If you are having a tough time today, push past those boundaries, because by challenging your fears today will become the strength you feel tomorrow... DO WHAT YOU FEAR, DON'T FEAR WHAT YOU DO.”



“I have been elevated to such a high status that the fall will be very steep.”

