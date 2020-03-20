Hrithik Roshan's Endearing Posts To Appreciate His Mother Pinky Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most loved celebrities. Ever since his debut in the industry, he has been one of the most sought-after actors. His acting range and his other talents like dancing are what make him a fan favourite actor. Over the years, Hrithik has transitioned into a fine actor according to his fans. The War star is also close to his mother and is often vocal about her presence in his life. Here are some of the most amazing posts by Hrithik for his mother Pinky Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan's posts for his mother

The workout

It is no doubt that Hrithik Roshan is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. However, Hrithik took the opportunity to share an adorable video of his mother working out in the gym. What was especially adorable was the fact that as soon as Pinky Roshan completed her workout, she broke into a cute little dance routine that was loved by fans.

The birthday post

On Pinky Roshan’s birthday, Hrithik took the time out to pen a beautiful caption for his mother. He mentioned in the caption that may the post be a reminder rather than a greeting. He praised her for her relentless support in his life. He also wished her all the happiness in the world and advised her to do things more for herself and indulge in things that make her happy.

The Mother’s Day post

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Hrithik once again wrote a beautiful caption for his mother. He shared several portrait shots of Pinky Roshan and wrote that there may be an entire universe in the eyes of a mother. He also added that every wrinkle tells a different story when it comes to a mother. He also urged his fans to give their mothers a big hug as that is all they would want on Mother’s Day.

The Supportive post

In a photo shared in April 2018, Hrithik shared a throwback picture of himself and his mother from the year 1982. In the photograph, fans observed a young Hrithik Roshan dancing to the tunes of Michael Jackson’s Thriller as mentioned by Hrithik himself in the caption. Hrithik also said that he thought he was dancing rather nonsensically but his Mom and Dad believed that he was Jackson that night.

