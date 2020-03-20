The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Hrithik Roshan's Endearing Posts To Appreciate His Mother Pinky Roshan

Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan not only shares photos from his promotions, holidays and workouts but also shares family pics. Check out his posts for mother Pinky Roshan.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most loved celebrities. Ever since his debut in the industry, he has been one of the most sought-after actors. His acting range and his other talents like dancing are what make him a fan favourite actor. Over the years, Hrithik has transitioned into a fine actor according to his fans. The War star is also close to his mother and is often vocal about her presence in his life. Here are some of the most amazing posts by Hrithik for his mother Pinky Roshan.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Vs Ranveer Singh: Who Looks Better In Casual Wears?

Hrithik Roshan's posts for his mother

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Gives Major Summer Goals With His Wide Range Of Sleeveless Outfits; See

The workout

It is no doubt that Hrithik Roshan is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. However, Hrithik took the opportunity to share an adorable video of his mother working out in the gym. What was especially adorable was the fact that as soon as Pinky Roshan completed her workout, she broke into a cute little dance routine that was loved by fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Calls Salman Khan And Hrithik Roshan Bollywood's 'lion And Cheetah'

The birthday post

On Pinky Roshan’s birthday, Hrithik took the time out to pen a beautiful caption for his mother. He mentioned in the caption that may the post be a reminder rather than a greeting. He praised her for her relentless support in his life. He also wished her all the happiness in the world and advised her to do things more for herself and indulge in things that make her happy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Reveals He Felt Most Connected To 'Rohit' From 'Koi Mil Gaya'

The Mother’s Day post

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Hrithik once again wrote a beautiful caption for his mother. He shared several portrait shots of Pinky Roshan and wrote that there may be an entire universe in the eyes of a mother. He also added that every wrinkle tells a different story when it comes to a mother. He also urged his fans to give their mothers a big hug as that is all they would want on Mother’s Day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

 

The Supportive post

In a photo shared in April 2018, Hrithik shared a throwback picture of himself and his mother from the year 1982. In the photograph, fans observed a young Hrithik Roshan dancing to the tunes of Michael Jackson’s Thriller as mentioned by Hrithik himself in the caption. Hrithik also said that he thought he was dancing rather nonsensically but his Mom and Dad believed that he was Jackson that night.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE