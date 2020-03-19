Hrithik Roshan Gives Major Summer Goals With His Wide Range Of Sleeveless Outfits; See

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most revered actors in the country. Besides his acting capabilities, he is also praised for his dancing skills and fitness. The actor often proves that he is a major inspiration for fans to keep themselves fit and in shape. He is also considered a fashion icon by many. Check out Hrithik Roshan's photos wherein he rocked the sleeveless look.

Hrithik Roshan's outfits which give major summer goals

The Gym Look

Hrithik Roshan posted this photograph while shooting for his own brand HRX. This intense shot of the actor in sleeveless perfectly highlights his muscular body. The photo series posted by the Super 30 actor was his way to promote his new line of clothing for gym wear by his brand HRX.

The Outdoor Look

It is quite rare that celebrities thank the paparazzi for clicking them out of nowhere. However, this shot was taken by the paparazzi as revealed by Hrithik Roshan himself. The actor was all praises for the paparazzi and said that they got the picture just right.

The Beach Look

The arrival of summer would mean that many would head out straight for the beach. In this picture, the War actor manages to look his classy best while still wearing a comfortable outfit. His sleeveless hoodie accompanied with his hat and specs just amp up the style quotient of the actor.

The Post-Gym Look

This post was uploaded by Hrithik Roshan as a way of praising his dad. Hrithik mentioned that Rakesh Roshan was incredibly sick; however, he still did not miss out on the gym. He called his dad the perfect leader and expressed his love and appreciation towards him.

