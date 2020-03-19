Hrithik Roshan Reveals He Felt Most Connected To 'Rohit' From 'Koi Mil Gaya'

After completing twenty years in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan still feels extremely connected to his 2003 release Koi Mil Gaya’s character Rohit. Hrithik Roshan has portrayed several monumental roles in his career. From his debut film Kaho Na Pyar Hai to the latest War, despite all, he still feels extremely connected to his role, Rohit, in Koi Mil Gaya. In an interview, he revealed that after the shoot ended he was disappointed over the film’s end as he could not play the role anymore.

Koi Mil Gaya was difficult to let go for the actor

In the interview, Hrithik Roshan was asked whether he has ever felt difficulty in letting go of any role or character over all these years. To this, the Super 30 actor said that in his life, he was most connected to his character in Koi Mil Gaya. After the filming of 2003 hit fiction film ended, Hrithik felt really emotional as he realized that he won't be able to relive ‘Rohit’. Back then, there were no reports of Krrish happening, so Hrithik had a feeling he was departing from the Koi Mil Gaya universe. However, after the Krrish franchise happened, Hrithik Roshan was ecstatic and thankful that he got to play the role again and again.

Recalling the last day of filming for Koi Mil Gaya, Hrithik said he felt down and empty inside. Even though there were no tears, Hrithik reveals that he felt extremely sad on the day. The main reason for connecting to Rohit was because as an adult he could bring back his childhood innocence in the role. Hrithik Roshan’s film Koi Mil Gaya is still one of his early sci-fi hit in Bollywood.

Hrithik Roshan continues to deliver such enthralling films. With War being a Box Office, commercial success and Super 30 being critically acclaimed, his films are rather loved by fans, according to many reports. Hrithik Roshan is working on more such interesting projects according to several reports.

