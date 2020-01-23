Hrithik Roshan Wants To Don The Cop Avatar On Screen, Urges Filmmakers To Offer Him One

Hrithik Roshan’s movie War reportedly broke all the records at the Box Office. The movie did extremely well with the audience and critics alike. War set a benchmark as it was reported to be one of the highest-grossing films after Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. Meanwhile, Hrithik recently made an interesting revelation about playing another role in Bollywood.

Hrithik Roshan says he wants to play an on-screen cop

Hrithik Roshan has done many remarkable roles in his acting career. From high-octane action sequences to playing the role of a charming son, he has won a million hearts with his versatility. But the Bollywood star is yet to play a police officer on screen.

In a recent interaction with a news daily, Hrithik said that he now wants filmmakers to offer him a police officer's role. Appreciating the efforts of Mumbai Police, Hrithik revealed that Mumbai has become one of the best cities to live in and that is only because of the police force.

Hrithik also stated that the role of a cop was something he has been craving to play on-screen for a very long time. He asked the filmmakers for a chance to essay the character of a policeman soon. He further added that he will make it the best role of his life.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan's announcement about the fourth installment to the Krissh franchise has made a lot of noise on the Internet. Like the previous parts, Krissh 4 will reportedly feature Hrithik in the lead and his father, Rakesh Roshan as the producer.

The film currently does not have a director but rumours state that Sanjay Gupta might don the director’s hat for the movie. Sanjay Gupta and Hrithik Roshan last collaborated for Kaabil which saw great success at the box office.

"All I can say for now is that I’m a part of the writing team. Other than that, whatever is to be communicated on the film will be done by Rakesh ji (Roshan) since Krissh is his franchise.” : Sanjay Gupta ( On #krrish4 ) — Krrish 4 The Movie (@Krrish4_Movie) January 13, 2020

(Image courtesy: Hrithik Roshan Instagram)

