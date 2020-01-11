Hrithik Roshan's WOW Moments From His Movies; From 'War' To 'Koi... Mil Gaya'

Actor-dancer Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the action buster film, War. He is one of the most phenomenal and versatile actors in Bollywood. Be it the role of a superhero, antagonist, friend, or a lover, Hrithik has played them all effortlessly.

His performances and his action sequences in all his movies are highly appreciated by the fans. The actor is also known for his fashion sense and amazing dance moves. Here are some of the wow moments and scenes of Hrithik Roshan from his movies.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is considered one of the best Hrithik Roshan movies. The scene when Hrithik's character Arjun dives into the sea despite his fear and looks happy to get over his drawbacks was one of the best scenes of Hrithik. The scene was a complete WOW moment.

War

Hrithik Roshan's entry scene in War is still a mesmerising moment from the movie. Hrithik stepping out a chopper and strutting towards a bunch of awestruck superiors and subordinates was a perfect wow moment. War was an action-drama starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Another great scene of the Bang Bang actor in War was the fight moment between the two. Check out the glimpse below.

Hrithik in War is unbelievably hot. Holy eff. Every frame is 💦💦💦💦💦. Tiger has tried hard but gosh, there's no comparison between the two. Can't focus on the plot. pic.twitter.com/eG0ldskEqo — Sapna (@sapna393) November 28, 2019

For those Intellectuals who are Trolling this Plane Shot from #WAR



*First of all the Aircraft is in AutoPilot Mode



*And Hrithik is Holding a Pair of Magnetic Plates which Holds him Still on the Wing and as well as on the plane he Jumps



So Start Studying Physics or Die 😉😉 pic.twitter.com/ts3WzDHXjU — JUST IMAGINE (@Candid_HRavi) September 4, 2019

Koi... Mil Gaya

Hrithik Roshan's sci-fi dramatic movie Koi ... Mil Gaya was one of the superhit movies of Bollywood. Hrithik's transformation scene when Jaadu gives him magical energy got many thrilled. From being a skinny shy guy to a bodybuilder handsome hunk, his transformation definitely fired up the screens.

