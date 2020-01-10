Hrithik Roshan And Other Male Indian Celebrities Who Are Also Entrepreneurs, Know Here

Many celebrities are trying their hand in entrepreneurship to offer their fans more. Big superstars with huge successes lined up in their movie list open up startups for creating their legacy more than just acting.

Some actors start ventures that are connected to their personality, while some invest in profitable markets. Here is a list of some Bollywood male celebrities who have tried their hands in entrepreneurship.

Suniel Shetty

The handsome hunk, Suniel Shetty first started his entrepreneurship by venturing in the business of fitness and opened many gyms across India. One can find franchises of his incorporated gyms in many parts of the country.

The Hera Pheri star also owns a chain of boutiques named 'Mischief' which is spread in corners of Mumbai. Apart from these businesses, the actor also runs several restaurants which are rich in Udupi cuisine in the city of dreams.

He also takes up real estate projects through his company S2 Reality for designing and developing luxurious infrastructure.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has successfully marketed his fitness wear brand, HRX in the Indian market. The Krrish star recently sold the majority stake in his fashion brand HRX to Myntra, an online shopping portal.

HRX was launched in 2013 exclusively on online fashion portal Myntra and now it has its own retail stores. The actor has also bought some equity stake in Bengaluru-based fitness startup CureFit and designed a signature HRX workout -for its gym centre Cult.

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal is known for his impeccable acting skills. However, in comparison with many superstars, his career has been like a graph. But, this did not affect the actor from growing as he owns LAP, which is Rampal's very own lounge-bar-restaurant in Delhi.

The huge lounge-bar-restaurant covers around 17,000 sq. ft. of land, and it attracts a massive amount of crowd in its vicinity. LAP is designed with appealing furniture planned by Gauri Khan and other designers like Tarun Tahiliani and Rohit Bal.

Apart from LAP, Arjun Rampal also runs an event management firm called Chasing Ganesha.

