Hrithik Roshan In 2019 | All That Happened From Movies To Achievements

From small budget film being a big hit to huge budget film being flop, a lot happened in Bollywood in 2019. Hrithik Roshan was among the top actors who made many highlight this year. Read to know a few of them below.

Hrithik Roshan in 2019

Hrithik Roshan reportedly underwent surgery in January for early-stage throat cancer. He posted about his vacation with his children, Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Hrithik Roshan was seen promoting his film, Kaabil, in China. The movie was releasing in China after two years of its release in India. Hrithik met one of the most popular star, Jackie Chan there.

Hrithik Roshan’s first release of the year was, Super 30. The movie was based on the real-life of, Anand Kumar, played by Hrithik. The actor wooed the audiences with his performance, as he got into the skin of the character. Super 30 fared well at the box office and was a hit.

After the success of Super 30, Hrithik Roshan was seen in War along with, Tiger Shroff. The movie was among the most anticipated film of the year. Fans were eagerly waiting to see Hrithik vs Tiger on the big screen. When War released, it broke various record at the box office and emerged as highest grossing film of the year. The film collected more than ₹300 crores at the Indian box office. Hrithik charmed the audiences with his looks and act. The movie is said to be one of the best action films in Bollywood.

From his character in Super 30 to his character in War, Hrithik put a lot of hard work in his body transformation. The actor went through intense training to get himself in shape. He uploaded a video of his transformation, which inspired many.

The year ended on a high note for Hrithik Roshan. In a UK poll, he was voted the sexiest Asian male of 2019 as well as the last decade. Hrithik topped the likes of celebrities such as Zayn Malik, Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli, Salman Khan and others.

