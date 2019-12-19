Hrithik Roshan Shows Concern Over CAA Protests,gets Trolled For 'youngest Democracy Remark

Hrithik Roshan recently took to his social media account to voice his stance on the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) all over the country. The actor showed his concern about the current political condition of the country and wrote a note stating that he had been saddened by the unrest in educational institutions. Hrithik added that he hopes that peace would prevail as soon as possible.

Take a look at his tweet:

As a parent and a citizen of india , I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the worlds youngest democracy. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 18, 2019

While many of his fans lauded the actor for voicing his concern, the Bang Bang actor's tweet left many of his fans confused as he defined India as the world's youngest democracy. Internet trolls poked fun at his post as they could not make sense of the tweet. Hrithik Roshan was quickly corrected by netizens as they pointed out that India is not the world's youngest democracy and also tried to figure out if his words stood for or against the CAA by posting hilarious memes in response to his tweet.

India is not the world’s youngest democracy. And people are increasingly worried about how long we will remain one. — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) December 18, 2019

Rest is okay, but why is he saluting Tunisia? https://t.co/FcUpoaua5H — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 18, 2019

pic.twitter.com/HGsAtkeM2l — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) December 18, 2019

What's next for Hrithik Roshan?

Hrithik Roshan has had a very successful year in terms of his career as both his films Super 30 and War that released this year went on to become superhits at the box-office. The actor is currently working for his home production Krrish 4 which will reportedly release in the upcoming year. The fourth installment of the Krrish franchise, which is currently in the pre-production phase, will be directed by Hrithik's father, veteran actor Rakesh Roshan.

