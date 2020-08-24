Hrithik Roshan And Family Bid Farewell To Lord Ganesha In Eco-friendly Manner

Hrithik Roshan and his family recently bid farewell to Lord Ganesha in an eco-friendly manner as they performed the entire immersion process at home. The actor's mother, Pinkie Roshan also took to her social media to share some pictures from their Ganesh Visarjan at home. The lovely pictures shared by her of the entire family during this auspicious occasion scream of love and togetherness.

Hrithik Roshan and family perform Ganpati Visarjan

As for the pictures, Pinkie first shared a family picture wherein everyone can be seen posing around the Lord Ganesha idol during the immersion. The family chose to do the Visarjan in an eco-friendly manner at their home wherein the idol can be seen immersed in a red bucket that is adorned with yellow flowers. The immersion process seems to be taking place in Hrithik's gym area.

The picture has Hrithik posing near the Ganesha idol as he has opted for a black casual attire with a matching cap. The actor is accompanied by his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their children Hrihaan and Hredhaan. Sussanne makes way for a pretty picture as she can be seen sporting a floral printed white kurta and pants. The Krish actor's parents Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan are also a part of the picture. Furthermore, the actor's sister Sunaina Roshan can also be seen in the picture.

Pinkie Roshan shares picture from Lord Ganesha's immersion

Pinkie shared another close-up picture of their Lord Ganesha idol immersed in the water. The bucket is further filled with yellow and red flowers as the idol is immersed completely. Some of the fans shared some lovely reactions for the family on this joyous occasion. Take a look at the beautiful pictures shared by the War actor's mother along with the reactions of some fans.

Apart from the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor, many other celebs rung in the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrated the festival for the 27th year at his home with his entire family. While Dabangg actor Salman Khan celebrated the festival at his sister Arpita Khan's home. Actor Shraddha Kapoor also celebrated the festival along with her brother Siddhant Kapoor and the rest of her family.

