Unseen Pic Of The Day: Hrithik Roshan's Childhood Photo With Sridevi From A Party

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan often grabs attention with his stunning looks. The previous year, one of his fans pages shared an unseen photo of the actor on social media. The Instagram post features a young Hrithik Roshan giving hilarious pose, while Sridevi is visible offering cake at a party. Check out the actor’s post on Instagram.

Hrithik Roshan’s unseen childhood photo with Sridevi

Numerous fan pages share old rarely seen photos of Hrithik Roshan for his followers on different social media platforms. Some time ago, one of them posted a hilarious picture of the actor at a party. In the post, a young Hrithik Roshan looks mischievous, giving a quirky pose. He is the centre of attraction while making a pout and giving a wide-eyed look. Meanwhile, late Bollywood actor Sridevi is visible while offering a bite of cake to a little girl, who is sitting on the dining table and savouring the baked cake.

The young actor is focussing on the camera as others are engaged in a conversation. Hrithik Roshan has donned a multi-coloured sweatshirt. Moreover, he is sporting curly hair covering his forehead in this look. On the other hand, Sridevi is visible in classy white traditional attire. She has accessorized ear studs and a Bindi in the photo.

Behind Hrithik Roshan, a boy is smiling gracefully for the photo. The actor is standing in front of the round white cake. Apart from Sridevi, three ladies are standing and rejoicing the celebration. Check out Hrithik Roshan’s unseen childhood photo in the backdrop of a party:

Response to Hrithik Roshan’s childhood photo with Sridevi

Hrithik Roshan’s unseen photo on Instagram has garnered more than 1178 likes to date. It has also received numerous comments about the expressions of the actor. While many of them have written about his cute pout, others remembered Sridevi by dropping teary-eyed, hearts, and sparkle emoticons in the post.

Here are some of the comments from Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Sridevi’s fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform that you must check out.

Source: Hrithik Roshan Fanclub Kolkata's Instagram

