Sussanne Khan ‘misses Working Out’ With Her Friend, See Post

Interior and fashion designer Sussanne Khan ‘misses working out’ and wishes to go back to pre-lockdown days. The businesswoman revealed through an Instagram post that she wants to train again in her regular gym, with regular gym buddies. Her video shows a short glimpse of what her pre-corona workout session looked like.

Sussanne Khan misses working out

In the video that Sussane Khan shared, she is seen sitting a ‘seiza style’ and exercising her shoulders. She is sitting mirrored to her friend and ‘fitness enthusiast’ Zenobia Mody inside the gym. In the background, one can see all the gyming equipment as well. To be precise, Sussane Khan is exercising her shoulders with ‘resistance bands and weights. The task looks difficult, however, she pulls it off easily, as per her followers. Many followers of Khan praised her ability to follow the exercise.

Check out Sussanne Khan's post on Instagram

Sussane Khan shared the small video of her ‘old normal’ on Instagram. She wrote, “I misssss F45 @zenobiamody @f45_training @f45_training_juhu.” She mentioned her gym and also her friend in the tags. The picture received thousands of likes and comments from her followers. Many appreciated her fitness routines.

Followers of Sussanne Khan's Instagram account react

One person praised her efforts and wrote, “ Bravo” in the comments section. Another follower lauded her fitness routine, “Fit girl, amazing workout.”. Her close friend Zenobia also responded to the tag in the comments section as she wrote, “Hardcore @suzkr I miss working out with my gang @monalidhawan @jugnufirefly @malzkhan We were the âš¡ï¸âš¡ï¸âš¡ï¸âš¡ï¸ girls!”

Here are some of the reactions of followers of Sussanne Khan's Instagram:

Snippet Credits: Sussane Khan's Instagram account

On work front

Sussanne Khan recently ventured into her new project that is The Charcoal Project. She made the revelation that her brand is now online and will have several mid-century yet mod pieces for home and offices alike. Former husband Hrithik Roshan was among the many people who showered Sussanne with good wishes and luck for her venture.

Here is Sussane Khan's recent launch

