Sussanne Khan Posts An Adorable Throwback Family Picture; Hrithik Finds It 'too Sweet'

Designer Sussanne Khan recently took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback picture from the time she spent at her Juhu home in Mumbai. In the adorable family picture, she can be seen spending some memorable moments with her siblings and her father while getting ready to hit the beach. One of the many people to shower love upon the family picture, through the comments section, is her ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan.

Sussane’s throwback family moment

Sussanne Khan recently took to social media to share a special memory with her family, along with a sweet monochrome picture. In the photograph posted, she can be seen standing next to her father while the rest of her family is around her. Her father, Sanjay Khan can be seen sitting on a beach chair while her brother and famous actor Zayed Khan sits on his lap. Little Zayed can also be seen sitting with a ball while innocently looking ahead.

Sussane Khan’s sisters Farah Khan Ali and Simone Arora can be seen standing on either side of their father while they are delighted to hit the beach. Simone can also be seen holding a ball while Farah is seen with a bright blissful smile across her face. Farah is also holding Sussane Khan while she lovingly looks at her baby brother.

In the caption for the post, she has written about where the picture was taken years back. Sussane Khan has mentioned that the picture is from their family home in Juhu when they were all just kids. She has also spoken about how priceless these moments are to her. Have a look at the picture on Sussanne Khan’s Instagram handle here:

A number of people dropped heartfelt comments for the adorable picture posted by Sussane Khan. One of the many people to react has been Sussanne’s ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan. He has expressed how sweet he finds this family picture. A few other famous personalities have also expressed their thoughts on the picture with the help of a bunch of words. Have a look at the handful of comments on Sussanne Khan’s picture here.

