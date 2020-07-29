Hrithik Roshan's Actual Surname Is Not Roshan, Did You Know?

Hrithik Roshan as an actor is known worldwide for his films and amazing performances. The actor always manages to surprise fans with his incredible dedication to his craft and the choice of scripts that he makes. However, did you know that Hrithik Roshan’s surname is not actually “Roshan” but something else? Hrithik Roshan and father Rakesh Roshan have taken the name Roshan while their actual surname is something entirely different.

Hrithik Roshan surname is not Roshan but something else?

Hrithik Roshan’s actual name is Hrithik Rakesh Nagrath. According to a news portal, Hrithik’s grandfather was a famous music director back in the day. During the 60s era in the film industry, Hrithik's grandfather was quite popular and earned a huge name for himself. Thus carrying the legacy forward, Rakesh Roshan added his father's name as his surname and Hrithik followed suit in memory of grandfather Roshanlal Nagrath. In the past, several actors have changed their names due to some reason and hence such is the case with Hrithik Roshan as well, according to a news portal.

On the work front, the last few outings of Hrithik Roshan have been majorly successful. These movies include War and Super 30 which made a huge impact on the audiences and the critics alike. Super 30 was based on the life of Anand Kumar and his batch of 30 students which he taught. Super 30 shed light on the genius that Anand Kumar was and the troubles he faced when he formed the first batch of his Super 30 initiative. War was another huge blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

The duo of Hrithik and Tiger was one of the most anticipated pairings fans wished to see on screen. The movie did not disappoint fans and went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of that year. Made on a budget of approximately ₹150 crores, the movie went on to earn a staggering box office collection of ₹475 crores, according to a news portal. The actor will be seen next in Krrish 4 which is another film fans are eagerly waiting for since the previous movies in the series have been major hits. Krrish 4 will be directed by Rakesh Roshan.

