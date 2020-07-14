Hrithik Roshan Looks Similar To Rakesh Roshan As His Mother Pinkie Posts Father-son's Pic

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most loved actors in the Hindi film industry. Over the years, he has worked in several films like Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish and Super 30. He was last seen in the film War which was a super hit and one of the highest-grossing films of 2019. In this time of lockdown, Hrithik Roshan has been quite active on social media and kept his fans entertained.

His mother Pinkie Roshan has also joined her son on the internet. She recently took to her Instagram and shared a throwback photo of her son and her husband. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | 20 Years Later, Hrithik Roshan's Brother From 'Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai' Will Leave You Stunned

Hrithik Roshan's mother shares a throwback picture of the War actor

On July 14, she took to her Instagram and shared a collage from the Roshan family's photo archive. In the collage, on the left side is a 21 years old Rakesh Roshan. While in the right half of the picture Hrithik Roshan from when he was 21 years old can be seen.

Both father and son look-alike in the post. Pinkie Roshan captioned the post and wrote "#both pics from when they were 21#blackandwhite #fatherandson #men in my life#". Take a look at the post ere.

Read Also | Hrithik Roshan And Yami Gautam's 'Kuch Din' Making A Must-watch For All Fans

On work front

War which released on October 2, 2019 in India. The movie is set to release in Japan post COVID-19 lockdown. As the world is going back to the new normal and so is the Land of the Rising Sun. Japan opened its theatres in May 2020. Currently, the theatres are releasing Hollywood classic films like Bonnie and Clyde, and The Towering Inferno. War will be the first Indian film to release in Japan after the COVID-19 lockdown. The date of the film's release in reportedly July 17, and the film's release in Japan could turn out fairly lucrative for its makers.

Read Also | Hrithik Roshan On One Year Of 'Super 30': "We Went Thru Hell For Glimpse Of Heaven"

It is also reported that Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in the fourth instalment of the Krrish series. It was speculated that Krrish 4 was going to get a release in late 2020 or early 2021. But with the pandemic going on it is speculated that the film will not be releasing anytime soon.

Read Also | Katrina Kaif's On-screen Chemistry Was Better With Hrithik Roshan Or Salman Khan?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.