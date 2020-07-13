Hrithik Roshan And Yami Gautam's 'Kuch Din' Making A Must-watch For All Fans

Actor Hrithik Roshan starred in the film Kaabil along with actor Yami Gautam. Helmed by Sanjay Gupta, the film followed the story of a visually impaired couple whose blissful marriage life comes to a halt after the wife is raped by men affiliated to politicians. The soundtrack of the film had some melodious songs composed by Rajesh Roshan. Out of all the songs from Kaabil, the song Kuch Din was most loved by the audience. Watch behind the scenes of the film to know how the song was beautifully put together.

Behind the scenes: Kuch Din from Kaabil

The video of Making of Kuch Din starts with Yami Gautam and Hrithik Roshan, rehearsing their steps. Actor Hrithik Roshan said that the song is a very soulful song, one can dedicate this to their lover or partner, expressing how much they miss them. Music composer Rajesh Roshan said that the music composition for this song came to him suddenly and that’s the exact moment he decided to compose music for Kuch Din.

Hrithik Roshan’s father, Rakesh Roshan shared that when Rajesh Roshan shared the music composition with him, he was sure he wanted to make a song using it before he even heard the entire composition. The song Kuch Din featuring Yami Gautam and Hrithik Roshan depicted the loving relationship of the couple. The film was shot in different locations and one location where the song was shot was at an amusement park. Director Sanjay Gupta shared that the whole idea of shooting the song at an amusement park was to show people that if normal people can have fun, people with visual impairments should not be left behind.

Director Sanjay Gupta also shared that the most difficult part of shooting the song was when the couple enjoys a few rides at the park. He said that for people who can see, they shut their eyes on a ride like such, but for people with visual impairments do not close their eyes because of the fact they cannot see. So the actors had to keep their eyes wide open and it requires a lot of guts, but they managed to do it. Hrithik Roshan said that he had a beautiful time shooting for that song because it was all about joy and smiles and happy moments.

