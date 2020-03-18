Hrithik Roshan And Juhi Chawla's Bollywood Movies Together | Can You Guess Them?

Hrithik Roshan and Juhi Chawla have worked in quite a few films together. The movies they both have worked together were not greatest hits but Hrithik Roshan and Juhi Chawla were praised for their roles in the respective films. Take a look at films of Juhi Chawla and Hrithik Roshan together.

Hrithik Roshan and Juhi Chawla's films together

Main Krishna Hoon

The film features Juhi Chawla, Paresh Ganatra, Namit Shah, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, and Swati Aggarwal. Main Krishna Hoon released on January 25, 2013. Bang Bang actors Hrithik and Katrina Kaif made their guest appearances in the film. The plot of the movie is about Krishna, (Namit Shah) a child who feels unwanted when a bad situation occurs in his life. Furthermore, his sadness turns into happiness when Lord Krishna comes to his aid.

Luck by Chance

Hrithik Roshan and Juhi Chawla make a special appearance in the movie as Ali Zaffar Khan and Minty Rolly respectively. The plot of the movie is about Vikram (Farhan Akhtar) who wishes to become a Bollywood actor. He also has many issues that he faces in his quest to become a popular movie star.

Krazzy 4

Hrithik features in the title song of the movie. The actor was praised for his dancing skills in the song. The video got over 10 million views on YouTube and the title song was sung by Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani. The film did not perform well at the box office. Krazzy 4's cast includes Juhi Chawla, Arshad Warsi, Irrfan Khan, Rajpal Yadav, Suresh Menon, Dia Mirza, and Rajat Kapoor. Juhi plays the lead role of Dr Sonali in the movie.

