Hrithik Roshan Essayed Some Serious Characters In His Bollywood Career | Can You Guess?

From portraying a mentally challenged man to a charming spy, Hrithik Roshan has often shown his acting prowess in his movie choices. Hrithik has played many charming and fun-loving roles in Bollywood, but there were some movies where his characters were way too serious. Here is a look at some of his movies where he played serious characters.

War

The year 2019 saw Hrithik Roshan's two of the most contrasting as well as successful box-office releases with War and Super 30. War saw Hrithik Roshan as a tough army man who is skeptical about including Tiger Shroff in his team. The movie was made on a huge budget after being shot in 7 different countries as well as the action sequences were directed by the Game of Thrones fame action director Paul Jennings.

Mission Kashmir

The movie Mission Kashmir was released in 2000 with an ensemble cast of many talented actors. The screenplay of the film was by Pulitzer Prize finalist Suketu Mehta and the movie even received 6 nominations at the Filmfare. The story showcased the life of a young boy whose entire family is killed by policemen. He then becomes a terrorist to seek revenge. The movie was directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Agneepath

Hrithik Roshan reprised the role of Amitabh Bachchan in this Agneepath remake. The film follows the life of a young Vijay Chauhan and how he grows up with a single goal of revenge. His father was wrongly framed and murdered in the village of Mandwa.

Fiza

The movie Fiza received many nominations at the Filmfare and is counted amongst Hrithik Roshan's best performances. The movie was released in 2000. The plotline focuses on the life of a terrorist brother, played by Hrithik, and his life revolving his sister, played by Karishma Kapoor, and mother, played by Jaya Bachchan.

