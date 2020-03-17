Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom 2' & Other Films That Were Liked For The Villains In Them

Over the years, Bollywood has provided the audience with a few iconic characters who have remained with them ever since their appearance on the big screen. A few of these characters were heroes while the others were negative characters. Here is a look at a few villains of the Bollywood who were loved by the people.

Films that were loved for the villains in them

1. Dhoom 2

The Dhoom franchise has always been the talk of the town for the villains that it featured. Dhoom 2 was a film released in the year 2006 and was loved by the audience for the concept and storyline. This film was directed by Sanjay Gadhvi while the story was written by Aditya Chopra.

This film featured Hrithik Roshan essaying the role of Aaryan. Most of the audience was of the opinion that the character stole the show effortlessly. Dhoom 2 also starred actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Bipasha Basu, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

2. Gangs Of Wasseypur

Gangs Of Wasseypur was a drama film released in the year 2012. The film revolved around the clash between Sultan and Shahid Khan of Wasseypur. The film barely had a heroic figure but the negative character was supposed to be Ramadhir Singh which was played by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

The audience was having a tough time choosing a side as there were quite a few people in support of Ramadhir Singh as the story progressed. Gangs Of Wasseypur was directed by Anurag Kashyap and starred actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles.

3. Sangharsh

Sangharsh was a drama film released in the year 1999. The film was about a CBI officer who is looking for a serial killer who targets kids. The film featured Ashutosh Rana in the shoes of the character Lajja Shankar Panday. Most people who watched the film were of the opinion that Ashutosh Rana completely stole the show with his performance. The character is always mentioned in the “best villains” list of Bollywood. Sangharsh was directed by Tanuja Chandra while it featured actors like Preity Zinta and Akshay Kumar in key roles.

4. Sholay

Sholay is a classic Bollywood film released in the year 1975. The plot of this film revolved around two best friends and how they deal with the dacoit of a village. The film featured actor Amjad Khan in the shoes of the iconic Gabbar Singh. The dialogue delivery and the psychotic nature of Gabbar Singh was what attracted the people towards the character.

Most people felt the character was well written and executed. Such was the impact of Gabbar Singh that the character’s dialogues are quoted even today. Sholay was directed by Ramesh Sippy while it starred actors like Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan in important roles.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: YRF)

