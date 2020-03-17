Juhi Chawla Jokes She's Responsible For Karisma's Stardom After Opting Out Of THIS Film

Juhi Chawla debuted with Sultanat in the year 1986. However, it was not until her 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak that the actress imprinted on Bollywood with her acting skills. Over the years, Juhi Chawla has done many films that have been industry hits. However, she has missed out on some golden ones as well. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Juhi Chawla revealed that she rejected the film Raja Hindustani, the lead role of which then fell into the hands of Karisma Kapoor.

Juhi Chawla's past self stopped her from successful films

The film Raja Hindustani catapulted Karisma Kapoor into her reigning stardom. The 1996 film established a major fan base for Karisma Kapoor, according to reports. In a shocking revelation, Juhi Chawla mentioned that she was ‘pig-headed’ and believed that the industry works around her. She let go of many films, which turned out to be blockbusters, according to her. According to Juhi, she had a massive ego which came between her judgments while selecting films. In the interview she also mentioned that she was not ready to work with people out of her comfort zone, she knew that some of the projects she is rejecting are because she did not want to work more. She wanted the easy way out. However, she now realises that she had made a mistake back then.

In the interview, Juhi Chawla further added that she never grew out of her limits as back then she was not someone who will break barriers. Out of all the major ones she rejected, she regrets letting go of Raja Hindustani and Dil Toh Pagal Hai. She believes that she is the reason that others became a star as she did not do Raja Hindustani.

As popularly, it is known that Karisma Kapoor did both films. Reports suggest that Karisma Kapoor received the National Award for her acting in Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Raja Hindustani is also considered as one of Karisma Kapoor’s best films. The actor’s career was moulded because of the two films. To this Juhi Chwala jokingly reacted that she is responsible to make Karisma Kapoor’s famous.

