Hrithik Roshan & Kareena's 'Yaadein' Has Fascinating Trivia That You Didn't Know About

Yaadein is a 2001 musical drama movie helmed, edited and produced by Subhash Ghai. The movie featured an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. The movie was loosely based on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Although the soundtrack of the movie was a massive success, Yaadein tanked at the box office. Here are a few interesting trivia about the Hrithik Roshan starrer Yaadein.

Yaadein Trivia

The script of Yaadein started differently as shown in the original movie. It started as a story of Raj (played by Jackie Shroff) and his three daughters. However, looking at Hrithik Roshan’s sudden popularity, Subhash Ghai made Hrithik Roshan’s character more prominent than Raj's.

Subhash Ghai makes a cameo appearance in Yaadein as a man who overhears Ronit and Isha’s conversation before Ronit leaves to go to London.

Though Yaadein tanked at the box office, Subhash Ghai described it as one of his best works.

Yaadein successfully managed to gain curiosity among the audiences because of the casting of superstars like Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor, and the large scale in which the movie was shot. The soundtrack of Hrithik Roshan did extremely well and became an overnight success and it hyped audiences. Looking at the success rate of Subhash Ghai, there was speculation that Yaadein will become one of the major blockbusters of all the time. However, when it released it tanked at the box office and received many negative reviews from critics.

Subhash Ghai wanted to sign Priyanka Chopra for Yaadein right after she won the Miss World Pageant. However, due to contract obligations, Priyanka Chopra refused the movie.

Preeti Jhangiani was also offered the lead role but even she rejected the movie due to her contract with Yashraj Films.

Yaadein became Hrithik Roshan’s only film where he acted opposite Amrish Puri. They collaborated again in Lakshya in the year 2004 but did not have any scene together.

Amisha Patel signed Yaadein after Kaho Na Pyar Hain. However, later the makers decided to drop her in favour of Kareena Kapoor.

Yaadein is Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor’s first movie together.

Jackie Shroff and Rati Agnihotri collaborated together for the first time in Yaadein.

The final scene of the movie was shot in the blistering summer heat of Mumbai and not in London.

Sridevi was originally offered the minor role or Rati Agnihotri.

A movie with the same title was shelved in the year 1985 starring Karan Shah, Neelam and Anupam Kher.

In the year 1992 Jackie Shroff played the lead actor opposite Karishma Kapoor. Nine years later, he played the role of Kareena Kapoor’s father who is Karishma’s sister.

