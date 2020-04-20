Hrithik Roshan Talks About His Home Workout Regime Amid Lockdown

War actor Hrithik Roshan recently shared his home workout regime. In an interview with a men's magazine, along with shedding some light on his home workout routine amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Roshan also claimed that one does not need a gym at their house to follow it. During the interview, the A-lister revealed that his workout regime these days in a combination of yoga stretches, strength training, cardio and weights.

Hrithik Roshan reveals his secrets of working out at home amid lockdown

Hrithik Roshan is deemed as one of the fittest actors of the Hindi film industry. Just like everyone else, Roshan is also observing the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Prime Minister of India. However, it seems that nothing can act as a hurdle between Roshan and his love for fitness.

In an interview with a magazine, Hrithik Roshan revealed his home workout regime during the lockdown and stated that according to him, one does not need a gym to workout. The Krrish 3 actor also expressed that he is a firm believer in making the best of whatever situation he might be in.

Elaborating more on his home workout regime, Roshan stated that these days, he is doing a yoga stretching routine in the morning, which takes about an hour. Furthermore, the Kaabil actor said that his evening workout is a circuit training comprising of 5-6 exercises which are a combination of strength training, cardio and weights. Not just the Super 30 actor, but his father Rakesh Roshan is a fitness enthusiast too, and Hrithik Roshan's recent Instagram post is proof. Check out Rakesh Roshan's home workout regime below:

