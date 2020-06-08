Hrithik Roshan's Casual Looks To Takes Cues From: See Pictures

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most versatile actors of the Bollywood film fraternity. Be it essaying the role of a superhero, an antagonist, a friend or a lover, Hrithik Roshan has played them all effortlessly. Hrithik Roshan hailed by fans for his muscular physique and charming looks. Be it casual or formal, the actor never fails to surprise fans with his dapper looks. Here is a compilation of a few casual looks of Hrithik Roshan that will help you give a creative twist to your wardrobe.

This is a still from Hrithik Roshan’s 2017 movie Kaabil. The actor can be seen donning a plain black t-shirt in the picture. The t-shirt is paired with denim jeans which completed this casual look of the actor.

Here, Hrithik Roshan can be seen donning a plain tank t-shirt which is paired with a white trouser. The fashionable combination is topped with a white jacket that is tied around his waist. Hrithik Roshan’s look is accessorised with blue sneakers and black sunglasses. This casual look is perfect for a beach outing. This still is taken from his 2014 movie Bang Bang.

This is another picture from Hrithik Roshan’s action movie Bang Bang. The actor looks handsome donning a plain t-shirt which is topped with a leather jacket. The combo is worn over casual denim jeans. His look is accessorised with sunglasses and gloves.

ALSO READ| Five Reasons That Make Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi Mil Gaya' A Must-watch

Hrithik Roshan is seen wearing a plain grey full-sleeve t-shirt which is paired with olive green joggers. White sports shoes are used as an accessory to complete his look. This casual ensemble is perfect to wear while working out as it is very comfortable.

ALSO READ| Will Hrithik Roshan Pull Off Tom Cruise' Action In Indian Version Of 'Mission Impossible'?

Here, the actor has worn a sleeveless hoodie which is paired with white trousers. His look is accessorised with sunglasses and a cap. It is the perfect casual wear that one can wear at home or for casually strolling in the neighbourhood.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan-Ameesha To Tiger-Kriti Sanon, Actors Who Made Their Debut In Same Movie

This casual look of Hrithik Roshan features him wearing a white hoodie. His look is accessorised by a brown cap. The actor can be seen enjoying a coffee while he is typing something on his mobile device. Have a look at the picture here:

ALSO READ| From 'Krrish' To 'Super 30': Hrithik Roshan's Movies With A Compelling Message

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.