Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Kaabil' A Must-watch And Here's Why

Bollywood has produced movies of all genres for various types and age-groups of audience. While Hollywood is known to have mastered the art of making the best suspense and thriller movies, Bollywood too has some good movies on the same lines. One such great thriller movie in Bollywood is Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil (2017).

Kaabil is a Sanjay Gupta directorial, casting Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, and Ronit Roy as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a blind man who seeks revenge against a corrupt politician and his brother after his wife is raped and killed. Kaabil earned average at the box-office but became a critically acclaimed action-thriller drama. Here are the reasons why one should definitely watch Kaabil. Read ahead to know more-

Reasons why Kaabil is unmissable

Revolving around the characters of Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, Kaabil takes a very tragic turn in the story. In such a situation, instead of giving up and having self-sympathy, Hrithik Roshan decided to fight back the antagonists. Even though he is not as strong as his enemy, played by Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy, Hrithik Roshan gives into the fight without thinking of the consequences.

Even though the scrip of the movie initially sounded controversial, director Sanjay Gupta and writer Vijay Kumar Gupta managed to successfully give the movie a different touch, and it stood out than the normal Bollywood movies.

Like any other movie, Kaabil also has a few hiccups in between that occur especially after the interval. However, the beautiful cinematography of the movie pretty much makes up for it and has made the movie a visual treat for the audience.

The songs of the movie, given by Rajesh Roshan, are a treat to the ears. The background music of the movie, given by Salim-Sulaiman, has also played a huge role in creating the impact that was needed.

The performances of Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam as a blind couple received a great response and much appreciation. Along with the two actors, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy, who play the antagonist have also delivered great performances in the movie.

