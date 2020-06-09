Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Kaabil' A Must-watch And Here's Why

Quick links:
Bollywood has produced movies of all genres for various types and age-groups of audience. While Hollywood is known to have mastered the art of making the best suspense and thriller movies, Bollywood too has some good movies on the same lines. One such great thriller movie in Bollywood is Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil (2017).
Kaabil is a Sanjay Gupta directorial, casting Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, and Ronit Roy as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a blind man who seeks revenge against a corrupt politician and his brother after his wife is raped and killed. Kaabil earned average at the box-office but became a critically acclaimed action-thriller drama. Here are the reasons why one should definitely watch Kaabil. Read ahead to know more-
Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's Casual Looks To Takes Cues From: See Pictures
Also Read | From 'Krrish' To 'Super 30': Hrithik Roshan's Movies With A Compelling Message
Also Read | Will Hrithik Roshan Be A Perfect Hannibal Lecter In 'The Silence Of The Lambs' Remake? See
Also Read | Bollywood Quiz: How Well Do You Know Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff-starrer 'War'?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.