Hrithik Roshan & Katrina Kaif's 'ZNMD' Or 'Bang Bang!'; Which Film Was Loved More By Fans?

Superstars Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif are hands down one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood who have stolen the hearts of millions ever since they marked their debut in the Hindi film industry. The two bankable actors have proved their mettle as leading actors time and again with several blockbuster films on their name. In addition to being phenomenal actors, Hrithik and Katrina are also power-packed dancers. The duo was first seen sharing the screen space in 2011's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and then in 2014's Bang Bang! which were both superhits. Thus, read to find out which film among the two was loved and lauded more than the other by the masses.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Deemed as one of the cult films of Bollywood in contemporary times, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a buddy road film which is directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film released in 2011 and was produced by Zoya's brother and one of the lead actors Farhan Akhtar along with Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment. Also popularly known as ZNMD, the film stars an ensemble cast comprising, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles. Not only was the film received well by the audience, but also the chartbuster songs which were composed by the Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. The Zoya Akhtar directorial also did exceptionally well at the box office and grossed over ₹150 crores worldwide.

Bang Bang!

2014's blockbuster action-drama Bang Bang! is directed by Siddharth Anand while it is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios with its screenplay by Sujoy Ghosh and Suresh Nair and dialogues by Abbas Tyrewala. The film is a Hindi remake of 2010's American film titled Knight and Day by James Mangold which starred Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz. However, Bang Bang! stars Hrithik and Katrina in the lead roles alongside Danny Denzongpa. The film was apparently made on a whopping budget of ₹160 crores and was also dubbed and released in Tamil and Telugu languages. The Siddharth Anand directorial was a massive hit across the globe as it minted over ₹330 crores worldwide.

