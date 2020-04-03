Hrithik Roshan And Madhuri Dixit's Candid Picture Brings Back The Good Ol' Memories

Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit have not yet shared the screen space together but Hrithik Roshan worked as an assistant director for Madhur Dixit's film Koyla. Back then, Madhur Dixit had motivated Hrithik Roshan to become an actor, and he has been a fan of the latter ever since then. Take a look at their adorable throwback picture from the sets of a reality dance show.

Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit's this candid picture is too cute to miss

Madhuri Dixit wore a simple yellow saree which had white border on it. She wore a pair of ruby studded bangles and a similar necklace. She also wore similar earrings and completed the look with minimal makeup and a Bindi. Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, wore white jeans and a pink t-shirt. He paired it with a denim jacket and looked dapper in his outfit.

Madhuri Dixit was the judge of a dance reality show and Hrithik Roshan had come to the show to promote his movie Super 30. Hrithik Roshan shared the picture on his Instagram account and in the caption, he thanked Madhuri Dixit for motivating him to be a hero. Hrithik Roshan was the clapper boy and the assistant for Madhuri Dixit's movie Koyla. The movie Koyla was the last film for which, Hrithik Roshan worked as an assistant director. After that, he made a debut in acting in the film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai.

Hrithik Roshan also revealed that he wishes to work with actor Madhuri Dixit in a film. Hrithik Roshan is prepping up for his upcoming movie Krrish 4 starring Yami Gautam and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film will supposedly release in December 2020. The thriller sci-fi film will be directed by Rakesh Roshan.

