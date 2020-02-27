Hrithik Roshan's Top Movies You Must Watch

Hrithik Roshan has been one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood since the 90s. From his role as a mentally challenged boy in Koi...Mil Gaya to a royal king in Jodhaa Akbar, the actor has proved his versatility. In recent times, the actor is known for his roles in movies like War and Super 30. Here are some of Hrithik Roshan’s best movies of his career, according to IMDb.

Hrithik Roshan best movies according to IMDb

War (2019)

With a rating of 6.5 on IMDb, War was a recently released film starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. The film was directed by Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan played the character of an Indian soldier. War was the highest-grossing film of the year 2019.

Super 30 (2019)

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 was a super hit film starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. The biographical film followed the story of Anand Kumar, an Indian Mathematics teacher best known for his Super 30 programme, which coaches underprivileged students for IIT-JEE. Super 30 received a rating of 8.1 on IMDb.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a road film starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar and even managed to bag two National awards. This film is one of Hrithik Roshan’s best movies. This movie too has a rating of 8.1 on IMDb, which makes it a must-watch.

Lakshya (2004)

Another one of Hrithik Roshan’s best movies, this war-drama Lakshya was directed by Farhan Akhtar. Hrithik Roshan played the role of Karan Shergill in the film and the movie was a super hit. Lakshya tells the story of an aimless boy who becomes an army officer. The IMDb ratings given for Lakshya is 7.9 out of 10.

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Jodhaa Akbar is considered to be one of the greatest love stories. Ashutosh Gowariker then decided to retell the story with this film starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film was a critical and commercial success with an IMDb rating of 7.6 and critics praised Hrithik Roshan for his performance. Jodhaa Akbar even won a number of awards at the national level.

