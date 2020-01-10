Hrithik Roshan Reflects On His 20 Years Since His Bollywood Debut

Actor Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 46th birthday today. The actor also completed his 20 years in Bollywood. He marked his big debut with Rakesh Roshan’s Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai. The romantic thriller movie released on January 14, 2000.

About Hrithik Roshan's Bollywood journey

In a recent interview, Roshan was asked to reflect on his journey in the Hindi film industry. He replied by describing how every movie and every year is a new experience for him to learn. Talking about his choice of movies, the actor revealed that in the past few years he started to feel more assured as an actor.

Roshan's turning point in the career

Hrithik added, Yami Gautam starrer Kaabil was a turning point in his career, which was later followed by Super 30 and War. He now feels more composed and trusts his instincts even more. The actor goes with the flow rather than being meticulous about everything he does.

Professional front

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan ended 2019 on a happy note. He enjoyed great success with his acclaimed films including action thriller War and biographical drama Super 30. In the former movie, he featured alongside Tiger Shroff.

War was a massive success and it set a record for the highest opening day collection for a Bollywood flick in the country.

On the other hand, Super 30 is the biopic of ace mathematician Anand Kumar. Hrithik Roshan portrayed Anand alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi. This movie garnered lots for praise for Roshan’s performance and the storyline. According to reports, the War actor will now appear in Krrish 4, a sequel to the Krrish franchise.

